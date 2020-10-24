Chinese soldier who crossed LAC was carrying sleeping bag, storage device

he Chinese Army soldier who “strayed” into India’s eastern Demchok area in eastern Ladakh on October 19, 2020, was carrying a sleeping bag, storage device and a mobile phone. Identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, the solider had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Indian territory in the Demchok area in eastern Demchok area in eastern Ladakh.

After his capture, the PLA soldier told Indian agencies that he had crossed the disputed border to retrieve a yak that had strayed into Indian territory.

He was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

He was thoroughly checked and questioned by concerned military authorities as per the established protocols before being handed over to the Chinese at a long Border Personnel Meeting at Chusul meeting hut.

The corporal was also questioned if he was on an espionage mission.

In one of the worst border crisis in four decades between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the two sides have deployed thousands of soldiers, tanks and missiles along the LAC.

Despite multiple rounds of talks between senior military commanders and diplomats and ministers, India and China have failed to resolve the crisis.

With the arrival of winter in the Himalayas, the soldiers are braving temperature 30 degrees below zero degree Celsius.

However, India’s track record and overall experience in high altitude regions are much better compared to the PLA.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Deependra Singh Hooda, who has been credited with planning and directing the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC, had recently said that the Indian Army has a tactical advantage over Chinese PLA as the Indian Security Forces have operating experience at higher altitudes and hilly terrains in harsh winters.