Chinese soldier was searching for YAK on India’s border ?

SOURCE: PledgeTimes

The tense situation between India and China from East Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh has been prevalent for a long time. Despite this, the Indian Army never forgets its duty to humanity. Its hallmark was noticed recently when the army promised help to find the missing Chinese soldier. There was also a promise to send them back to China after meeting them. However, this incident has once again raised questions against China for sending spies to the border.

In fact, recently a Chinese soldier went missing near the India-China border. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theaters Command issued a statement regarding this. China’s Propganda newspaper Global Times tweeted that a PLA soldier was lost at night while helping the shepherd find a yak. The statement said that China immediately informed India about this. India has agreed to help find and return the lost soldier.

On the other hand, the question has arisen whether China is spying on Indian territory through Yak? There is a suspicion in the media reports that China sends Yak to Indian territory with spy equipment. Earlier, the Indian side had recently sent 13 Chinese yaks back to the Chinese border, introducing humanism. They all wandered into East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on 31 August. They were kept under the supervision of about 7 Indian Army.

It is not that only China spies through animals. The game of espionage through animals has been going on for a long time. Last year, a Beluga Vel fish was caught off the coast of Norway. The Beluga fish had an electronic device mounted on it. This Beluga fish is believed to have escaped from the Russian captivity where it was being trained for espionage.

Chinese soldier caught near Ladakh border, Indian army engaged in questioning

Corporal Wong or Long was captured in the Chumar-Demchok area. The army has issued a statement saying that medical aid, food, oxygen and warm clothes should also be provided. The army says that they will be handed over to the PLA after completing the formalities. Some reports claimed civil and military documents were found near Wong.