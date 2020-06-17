“Chinese Side Took Pre-Meditated Action,” Foreign Minister Tells China

| By

SOURCE: NDTV

Chinese soldiers took “pre-meditated and planned action” that was directly responsible for Monday’s clash at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers died, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told his China counterpart Wang Yi in a phone conversation today, the first since the massive escalation in border hostilities.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the unprecedented development “will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship” and China had to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. Both ministers signed off on a note of de-escalating tension, saying “Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral agreements and protocols.”