Chinese Navy Submarines Could Become A Reality In Indian Ocean

| By

SOURCE: FORBES

The Chinese Navy is rapidly pursuing global capabilities. A key area of future operations may be the Indian Ocean. Chinese submarines in particular could have a strategic impact if they were roaming those waters. From China’s standpoint this would protect vital sea lanes which will be vulnerable in any war. Naturally many of the world’s navies would be concerned if this were the case. Chief among them is the Indian Navy which currently has the largest submarine fleet in the South Asia region.

Concern about China’s naval expansion is a hot topic on the world stage. The U.S. Navy is increasingly pivoting towards Asia. Speaking at the Brussels Forum virtual conference today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referenced the Chinese Communist Party’s “threats to India” and other countries in Asia. “We are going to make sure that we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA” (People’s Liberation Army, which includes the Chinese Navy).

But much of the attention is on the South China Sea where the Beijing makes extensive territorial claims. The Indian Ocean theater seems less of a focus generally, at least in the public’s eye. For India however the topic seems very real.

During peacetime the Chinese submarines would be expected to enter the Indian Ocean through the Strait of Malacca. This should be done on the surface, which makes their presence obvious. China might still do it to send a message, but it is of limited utility in an operational setting where submarines want to hide their presence.

In wartime, Chinese submarines might slip through the Sunda Strait or Lombok Strait. These pass between the chain of Indonesian islands which separate the Pacific and Indian Oceans. One advantage, relative to the Malacca Strait which runs past Singapore, is that it would deliver the submarines to the deep water of the eastern Indian Ocean. From their they could take less obvious routes to their targets.