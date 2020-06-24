Chinese media claims Rajnath Singh may meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow; India denies

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India on Tuesday rejected a Chinese media report which claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia, may meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday. “Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites,” a spokesperson of the Defence Ministry said.

Earlier today, China’s mouthpiece Global Times reported that Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe are expected to meet in Moscow on Wednesday on the sidelines of a grand parade in Moscow. Citing sources, the report claimed that Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is likely to participate in Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow which will also be attended by Singh.

“Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in #Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions: sources,” Global Times had tweeted this evening.

Singh, who started his three-day visit to Russia on Monday, will attend the grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

Meeting report comes amid border tension between India, China

The report comes amid strained relationship between India and China over the recent Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred and more than 70 others injured in clashes with Chinese troops, in the worst military confrontation in over five decades.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanka had spoken to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over the phone during which the two ministers agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley.

They also agreed to “maintain peace and tranquility in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries”.

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region