Chinese helicopters entered 12-15 km inside Indian border in April

Even as war of words continues between China and the US over the place of origin of coronavirus COVID-19, China continues its recent aggression towards India, as it has now come to light that on April 11, a Chinese helicopter entered 12-15 kms into India in Samdho region of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh.

Rajesh Dharmani, SP Lahaul-Spiti district told ANI that another Chinese helicopter entered in the same region on April 20. He added that CID and other intelligence agencies have submitted reports of the incidents to concerned authorities.

Few days ago, Chinese helicopters were spotted flying close to the undemarcated border between India and China in Eastern Ladakh after around 250 soldiers of both sides were engaged in a fierce face-off near Pangong Lake recently.

The Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the Line of Actual Control on at least a couple of occasions after which a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force too were sent to carry our sorties in the area. Additional troops were also rushed in to the site following the fracas.

In the face-off on May 5, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake and even resorted to stone-pelting. The incident led to a number of soldiers on both sides receiving injuries.

It is to be noted that Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017 which even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.