Chinese hawala racket: Charlie Peng ‘bribed’ Tibetans living in exile in Delhi

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Charlie Peng was not only successfully running a transnational hawala racket but he was also part of a spy ring. Peng is presently being questioned by multiple probe agencies including the Income Tax department. Sources say interrogation of Peng has revealed that Chinese intelligence agencies through him tried to bribe Tibetans living in exile in Delhi.

On their target were lamas and monks who live in Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi. Peng never directly paid money but used his office staff to send bribe money.

Locals in Majnu ka Tila who have been bribed are still to be identified. Peng, however, claimed that his office staff paid money in packets which usually contained Rs 2 to 3 lakhs.

Since 2014, Peng also known as Luo Sang made several attempts to infiltrate Dalai Lama team in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Last week, the IT department had carried out searches in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region. The IT department has said Peng and other Chinese nationals opened 40 bank accounts in the name of Chinese shell companies and laundered over Rs 1000 crores. Registered Chinese companies are accused of taking Rs 100 crores advance from shell companies to enter the retail market in India.

Times Now was first to report that Peng was given to two tasks when he illegally entered India. Chinese intelligence agencies asked him to keep an eye on Tibetan refugees and also establish contacts with Dalai Lama core team.

To escape surveillance, Peng used Chinese encrypted application ‘We Chat’ to communicate. On 29th July, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese application citing security and privacy issues. “These applications are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order,” said the press statement issued by the government.

Peng was first arrested in 2018 by the special cell of the Delhi Police. The police had then seized two fake Aadhar card and a forged Indian passport from him. He was booked for cheating, forgery and violating sections of the Passport Act. A year later, Peng was released on bail.