Chinese Embassy slams Indian media interview advocating Taiwan’s participation in WHO

SOURCE: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in India

On April 27, 2020, certain Indian media published an interview with Joseph Jaushieh Wu, head of the Taiwan authorities’ foreign relations department, openly advocating “Taiwan independence” and “Taiwan’s participation in WHO”. Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong made a solemn statement refuting the wrong arguments and clarifying China’s principle and position.

Ji Rong pointed out that China has clearly stated its position many times concerning so-called “Taiwan’s participation in WHO”. The One-China principle is a widely accepted universal consensus of the international community including the Government of the Republic of India. The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations restricted to only sovereign states.

Taiwan has no right to join WHO as a part of China. China’s Central Government cares about the health and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan. After the COVID-19 outbreak, China has notified the Taiwan region of the epidemic information in a timely and prompt manner. Based on the arrangement made by China and the WHO, medical experts from the Taiwan region can still attend relevant technical meetings at the WHO in their proper capacity. These arrangements ensure that the Taiwan region can handle public health emergencies in a timely and effective manner. Taiwan authorities take the opportunity of sharing its “anti-epidemic experiences” to advocate “One China, One Taiwan” and raise the question of “Taiwan’s participation in WHO”, which is purely because the Democratic Progressive Party ‘s intention to take the epidemic as an excuse to engage in seeking “Taiwan independence” and achieve its political purpose of separation through this move.

We urge the relevant Indian media recognize the seriousness of the problem, take a correct stance on issues concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the One-China principle, and do not provide platform for “Taiwan independence” forces.