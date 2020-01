Chinese drone found in J&K’s Arnia

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

A Made in China drone was found lying near border out post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector. The BSF spotted it and brought this drone to the headquarters on Sunday. A probe is underway. According to reports, there was no hidden camera in the drone but a light was blinking. The BSF personnel are trying to ascertain the motive behind the act. The drone was found near the international border and a Pakistani post is located just two kilometers away.