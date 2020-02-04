Chinese delegation cancel their visit to DefExpo over coronavirus scare

SOURCE: IANS

The Chinese delegation has cancelled their visit to the 11th edition of the biennial mega defence exhibition, DefExpo 2020, due to the coronavirus scare, sources said on Tuesday. Last week, the government had said that the delegates coming from coronavirus-affected countries for DefExpo 2020 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow will undergo proper screening.

“We are aware about coronavirus. We will have made necessary arrangements. We will follow the standard operating process. Screening will be done as part of the national efforts,” Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had said on January 31.

Kumar made the remarks while explaining the modalities about the DefExpo 2020 which is slated to begin on Wednesday till Sunday.