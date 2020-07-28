Chinese and Indian troops have ‘completed disengagement’, says China’s foreign ministry

SOURCE: WION

Chinese and Indian troops have “completed disengagement” on most parts of the disputed border between their two countries after violent clashes broke out in June, AFP reported quoting China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday. Tensions soared between the two countries in June after the deadliest fighting in decades in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed on the Himalayan border.

“The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing. “The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places,” he told reporters in Beijing.

Wang said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date. After the clash on June 15, Chinese and Indian officials met and agreed to deescalate the situation.

But the nuclear-armed neighbours have continued to reinforce the border between Ladakh and Tibet. India has deployed thousands more troops and is conducting extra military flights over the mountainous region.

Meanwhile, anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the skirmish resulting in street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned in the nation of 1.3 billion people.

The Indian government has banned dozens of Chinese apps including the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok stating national security and privacy concerns.