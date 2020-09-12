China’s PLA to hand over five missing Arunachal youth at Kibithu

SOURCE: EAST MOJO

The People’s Liberation Army of China will hand over the five Arunachalee youth at Damai in Lohit Valley popularly known as “KIBITHU” under Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In order to inform the masses, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO defence based in Tezpur took it to the Twitter to announce this development. Previously, union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday through a tweet said that that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday.