China’s PLA helps Pakistan army to install surface to air missile near PoK

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is helping the Pakistan army to install missiles near PoK. So the Intel report suggests that China-Pakistan military cooperation can be seen at PoK. Pakistan is gearing up to gather support from China to avoid the blacklisting with FATF.

While Pakistan will have support from Turkey and Malaysia, Beijing is expected to push hard in Pakistan’s favour at the Financial Action Task Force meeting.