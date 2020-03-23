China’s one belt one road is responsible for coronavirus spread in Italy and Iran

| By

SOURCE: NEWS TRACK LIVE

Today the whole world is struggling with the fury of Coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also declared it an epidemic. So far, around two and a half million people worldwide have been infected with corona, of which more than 11 thousand people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the number of people infected with Corona continues to grow.

However, in India, the number of people infected with this virus has reached only around four hundred, in which seven people have died, while 23 people have been cured of this virus. It is believed that we are in the second phase of the corona problem in India and the next two to three weeks may be important in it. Of the cases of corona infection reported so far, about 41 cases are of foreigners and the rest are related to Indians, but all these cases are those which are directly related to people coming from abroad, ie foreign Tourists or Indians returning from abroad and their relatives who came in contact with them.

According to a report, China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) or Belt Road project is responsible for the spread of this virus in Italy and Iran. Even after being so far away from China, due to the spread of Corona virus in both these countries, OBOR is being told only.