China’s dig at India’s Missile Defence Programme shows their nervousness

| By

SOURCE: TUSHKAR SHIRODKAR / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG.

Chinese Analysts Fang Xiaozhi, a researcher at the BRI Institute of Strategy and International Security, Fudan University in an article appeared on chinamil.com an English website backed by the Chinese military, said that India’s Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Programme is far from ready and dismissed Indian’s success as invalid because it was not tested in a real-world combat situation.

Xiaozhi’s whole argument was based on his understanding that India’s Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptors were always tested against Ballistic Missiles fired by India so scientists and engineers knew exactly flying velocity and direction, altitude and trajectory where the missile could be making it possible for successfully intercept and actually how a hostile missile could perform in a real combat situation.

The second argument made by Xiaozhi was that India doesn’t have the technological backbone for the effective missile defense, in short, he questioned India Anti-missile warning missile systems which according to him is in not enough as compared with Russia, the US, Israel, and other countries.

Now counterpoints to his arguments are that Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptors even one developed by Russia, the US, Israel, and other countries have never been tested against long or medium range Ballistic Missiles especially not against missiles which are advance enough to maneuver or change the trajectory. Kinetic intercept of a missile is not that simple as Xiaozhi wants to argue, even when flight details of the hostile missile is well known off but what Xiaozhi forgets is that when the hostile missile is fired it’s not scientist or engineers who take a notepad and work on calculating its trajectory and flight path for intercept it all done by the Long-range tracking radars which can predict flight path and possible target of the missile.

India has tested its Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptors in autonomous mode where the Long Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) was able to Track, calculate flight trajectory and start launch sequence of the Interceptor missile hitting the target missiles at best kill window without any human input. Xiaozhi fails to understand is that all Ballistic Missile follow a set trajectory and LRTR and the command control computer is capable of predicting flight trajectory of a missile in the region.

Xiaozhi second argument was that India doesn’t have good enough Anti-missile warning missile systems, but then Swordfish Long Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) developed by India is based on the Israeli Green pine Long Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) which is used in Arrow family of anti-ballistic missiles and Swordfish is advance and upgraded variant which has twice the range of Green pine and DRDO is also working on Swordfish 2 LRTR which has more range.

India already has inducted a ship named VC 11184, which according to media reports is India’s first missile tracking ship and India is also developing a second one which is almost developed. India with Swordfish LRTR and VC 11184 type ships have the Anti-missile warning missile systems which Xiaozhi claimed India doesn’t have but it has required warning and tracking systems in place at least for its Phase-I and more will be developed for the Phase-II part of India’s Missile Defence Programme which is yet to begin.

Disclaimer : Articles published under " MY TAKE " are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author.

