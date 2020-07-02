China’s aggressive stance along LAC fits with larger pattern, says US President Donald Trump

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

China’s aggressive stance along LAC fits with a larger pattern of aggression, US President Donald Trump said here on Wednesday. “With regard to India and China, we’re closely monitoring the situation. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate. We support a peaceful resolution of the current situation,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany conveyed Trump’s views on the current escalation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Trump further said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. “These actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party,” Trump was quoted as saying by McEnany.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had taken cognizance of China’s aggression in the region and said that Chinese expansionism is a major challenge of our times. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also referred to the India-China standoff and said that ‘tensions over territorial claims are rising across Indo-Pacific region, as we have seen recently on the disputed border between India and China, and the South China Sea, and the East China Sea’.

Earlier, on Sunday, protests were held in Tokyo, Japan’s capital, seeking replacement of Chinese President Xi Jinping with a democratically elected responsible leader.

India-China agree to disengage

Acknowledgement of Beijing’s expansionist policies by the global community comes even as the Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter standoff at the Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh. Diplomatic ties between the two countries have been stressed ever since the violent clashes on the night of June 15 resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and a heavy casualty on the Chinese side. In the most recent military-level meeting held at Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC, the two armies decided to disengage. While China has amassed over 20,000 troops along the LAC, India has reciprocated with a matching deployment.