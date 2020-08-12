China wants Nepal NGO to audit, asks ‘Why are Gurkhas joining Indian Army?’

China pulls down yet another dirty trick against India. According to Intelligence reports, Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu has asked the China Study Centre NGO to find out why people of Nepal are joining the Indian Army. They also asked, what was the socio-economic impact on Nepal amidst India-China standoff.

The Gurkha regiment is a pillar of strength and security of the Indian Army. The Gorkha Rifles also has the honour of producing three Indian Army Chiefs – General SHFJ Manekshaw, General Dalbir Singh and General Bipin Rawat.

Why is China interested in Nepal’s economic affair?