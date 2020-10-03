China tells ISI to flood J&K with arms: Intel

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

In a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the country’s intelligence grid has indicated that Chinese agencies have tied up with Pakistan’s ISI to further push arms and ammunition into J&K to step up anti-India activities in the UT.

Sources said as per the intelligence report, China had sent “explicit instructions” to the ISI to flood J&K with weapons of all kinds, and this was substantiated by the seizure of weapons by the forces in the UT, which mostly have Chinese markings.

A senior security forces official deployed in J&K, however, claimed that the robust anti-infiltration grid, already set up in the UT, had so far made it difficult for the ISI to push either terrorists or weapons into the Valley, but the Chinese authorities had given ultimatum to the ISI to push infiltrators and weapons as much as possible before the onset of the winters.

As a follow-up to the report, the MHA asked them to further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid along the LoC. “BSF chief Rakesh Asthana and CRPF chief AP Maheshwari have recently visited J&K in the past two weeks to review the situation and give their feedback to the MHA,” said a senior security official.

The officials said in their report to the MHA that the intelligence agencies had also warned that the local recruitment of terrorists was on the rise in the Valley.