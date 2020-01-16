China should reflect on global consensus, refrain from such move: India on fresh bid to raise Kashmir at UNSC

India on Thursday advised China to reflect on global consensus after its latest bid, at the behest of Pakistan, to raise Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council failed again. China had yesterday made a fresh attempt to bring up the Kashmir issue under “other matters” during closed consultations at the UNSC Consultations Room. However, Beijing’s attempt fell flat as other nations on the 15-member Council were of the view that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

Today, addressing the weekly press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said China should refrain from such action in future and seriously reflect on global consensus (on the matter).

“An attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform,” the MEA spokesperson said on China’s latest bid to raise Kashmir at the UNSC. “An overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it was not the right forum for such issues,” he added.

“The informal closed door meeting concluded without any outcome. Pakistan’s desperate attempt to peddle baseless allegation and show an alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility,” Kumar added.

The MEA official said it was now upto Pakistan to avoid facing repeated embarrassment on Kashmir issue.

“We hope the message has gone loud and clear to Pakistan that if at all there’s any matter between India and Pak that needs to be discussed, it should be done bilaterally. Pakistan has a choice to avoid this global embarrassment by refraining from such acts in the future,” he told the media.

“In our view, China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such action in the future,” the spokesperson said further, in the context of China.

It is not the first time that an attempt has been made at raise the Kashmir issue at UNSC. Both Pakistan and China’s moves in the past, post revocation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government last August, met a similar fate.

Meanwhile, answering a question on whether Pakistan will be given an invitation to attend the meeting of the heads of government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, the spokesperson said all eight member countries and four observers will be invited.

India is set to host the key SCO meet later this year.

“It is now a public knowledge that India will be hosting the SCO Council of heads of government meeting later this year. The meeting is held annually at the Prime Minister’s level and it discusses the SCO’s programme and multilateral economic and trade co-operation. As per the established practice and procedure within SCO, all eight members of SCO, as well as four observer states and other international dialogue partners, will be invited to attend the meeting,” Kumar told the press.

The MEA spokesperson also commented on speculations over US President Donald Trump’s visit to India: He said, “Speculations have been made on this since months… When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India… Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information.”