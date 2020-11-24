China responsible if anything happens to me: Nepal politician who accused Beijing of encroaching territory

Nepali Congress Parliamentary leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi on Sunday said China will be responsible if anything unfortunate happens to him. Shah gave this statement after a report by his team revealed that China had captured Nepal’s territory in Humla district.

I feel threatened after China responded aggressively to a report by my team, which showed that it had encroached on our land in Humla, Shah said in an interview on Khabarhub.

He said he was feeling threatened by the language used in the Embassy’s letter and that it seems to undermine his position and personality.

‘Letter from Chinese embassy undiplomatic, threatening’

According to Shah, China has constructed nine buildings in Lolungjong, Hilsa and has erected a pillar with Nepalese government officials saying they were not consulted about such issues.

After Shahi submitted his report to the government, China protested against it calling it as biased and also wrote a letter to the Nepali Congress party.

Shah has called the letter “undiplomatic” saying it will have a negative impact on Nepal-China.

Slamming the KP Oli government he said it had expressed its loyalty to China by not claiming Nepal’s land and even government officials are reluctant to talk about it.

In October, the China state media issued a statement saying the buildings constructed in Humla district falls within the Chinese territory.

‘KP Oli has expressed his loyalty to China’

The newly-built village which has come up in Tibet Autonomous Region is not on the “encroached” land of Nepal, said state mouthpiece Global Times.

The Chinese security personnel also fired tear gas shells at a Nepali inspection team in Namkha area of Humla district.

As per the reports, the Nepali team had arrived there to inspect border pillars.

Earlier today, new satellite images revealed that China’s PLA had been constructing roads and bridges in central Bhutan.

The Nepali people have reacted angrily to this encroachment but with their government tight-lipped about the illegal Chinese occupation there is little hope that this issue will be resolved anytime soon.