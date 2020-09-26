China, Pakistan in mind, PM to spell out India priorities at UNGA today

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly Saturday evening and is likely to call for an “effective response to international terrorism” and “inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security”.

Sources told The Indian Express that “inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security” is aimed at China, while the “effective response to international terrorism” targets Pakistan.

Modi, who is expected to speak around 6.30 pm IST Saturday (9 am New York time), will spell out India’s priorities as it takes over a non-permanent member’s position at the United Nations Security Council from January 2021 for a period of two years.

The Prime Minister, sources said, is also likely to include “NORMS (New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System)” and “technology for all and streamlining of peacekeeping” among India’s priorities.

Since India will be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years, Modi is likely to put forward India’s 5-S approach to be followed: Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity).

The Prime Minister is currently scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon of September 26.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action”.

Since the UNGA this year is being held in the backdrop of the pandemic, it is being conducted mostly via virtual mode. The Prime Minister’s address will be a pre-recorded video statement, broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

Sources said one of the priority issues for India during 75th session of UNGA will be “to promote strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism” and “India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in sanction committees”.

Sources said India, being one of the largest troop contributing countries, will seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for UN peacekeeping missions. Continuing India’s active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will also be conveyed, sources said.

Promoting its role as a net health service provider, India will highlight contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries and for being a pharmacy to the world.

Since 2020 is the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, India will reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development. The Prime Minister is also likely to stress on India’s role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He is also likely to express Delhi’s commitment to the idea of global partnership under SDG 17 including on climate change — founding of the International Solar Alliance.