China opens another front in Depsang plains amid border row with India along LAC

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

After violent faceoff with Indian Army at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, China has now positioned its troops in Depsang plains on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The reason behind the latest move of China appears to be India’s strong stand on several fronts simultaneously, according to Zee News report.

India has already completed the construction of DSDBO road, besides making a road from Drubuk to DBO along the LAC, giving sleepless nights to China, which is now opening several fronts on the Sino-India border. India has now increased its capability to keep an eye on Chinese activities from Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO).

Talking about China’s aggression on border, Veer Chakra awardee Retd Captain Tashi told Zee News that China never expected that India will ever be able to build a bridge in the Galwan Valley. China also failed to assess that India will give a befitting reply to its action on LAC,” he added.

Indian Army recently managed to construct a bridge in the Galwan Valley in just 72 hours. China tried to scuttle the move but India was determined to go ahead. Indian road to DBO is visible to China, and from this location, every activity in the Chinese territory can be watched.

Retd Captain Tashi said that China is so upset by the road to the DBO that it now wants to encircle India in Galwan Valley and Depsang to check Indian access to the DBO, by opening new fronts in many more areas including Demchok.

Indian Army, however, is fully prepared and committed to protect its territory on the LAC. The Army is on high alert from DBO to Galwan Valley, Paigyang, and Demchok against any misadventure on part of China.

In another development, the government today decided to focus on improving the infrastructure in the border areas of Ladakh. The construction of as many as 54 mobile towers has started in Ladakh, besides building a mobile tower in Demchok near the LAC.

According to sources, the Nubra region will get 7 mobile towers, Leh will get 17 mobile towers, Zanskar will get 11 mobile towers while in Kargil will have as many as 19 mobile towers.

On Wednesday, India and China agreed to implement disengagement and de-escalation to ensure peace at the Line of Control (LAC). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control.”

In order to resolve the existing situation peacefully, both the nations also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military levels including under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).