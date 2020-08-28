China not de-escalating, building 5G infra in Demchok area with fresh construction at Pangong Tso

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation and have started building 5G infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with fresh infrastructure coming up at Pangong Tso.

Despite holding border talks with India at military and diplomatic levels, China has started laying fibre optics cables and installing other equipment for Fifth-generation wireless technology.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops were also found constructing barracks and other structures near the Pangong Lake.

Flagged by Indian intelligence agencies in the first week of August

The construction for 5G was first noticed and flagged by Indian intelligence agencies in the first week of August.

The agencies noticed the installation of equipment for new spectrum bandwidths, laying of fibre optics cables and the development of cellular transmission technology, reported IANS.

The agencies further sounded alert about fresh construction works along the Pangong Lake despite China stating they will move back.

As per the reports, new huts and sheds have come up at Pangong Lake and comes at a time when both the countries are in dialogue for disengagement.

If talks fail then military options are on the table: CDS

So far disengagement took place only in Galwan Valley and Patrol Point 15, however, Pangong Lake and Gogra-Hot Springs area also known as patrol point 17A are volatile.

At Pangong Lake, China has strengthened their positions between Finger-5 and 8 with the PLA refusing to pull back eastwards from the 8-km stretch it has occupied from Finger-4 to Finger-8 by building scores of new fortifications there since early May.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has also said if talks fail then military options are on the table.

This is not the first time China has made an attempt to change the status quo and there is a significant buildup in three sectors of the LAC – western (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal) with troop, artillery and armour build-up.