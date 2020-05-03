China interferes in Nepal’s internal political strife amid COVID-19 outbreak

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Amid growing strife in the top leadership of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Beijing is making all efforts to interfere and protect the government in Kathmandu. A Party Secretariat meeting, held today for the second time, which was attended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other senior leaders including Pushpa Kamal Dahal or Prachanda, Madhav Nepal, Bamdev Gautam, and others.

Amid heightened intra-party row within the NCP, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqui held a series of meetings with senior leaders in Kathmandu. The Ambassador, as per sources, met PM Oli in Baluwatar for two hours on Thursday night and then reached Khumaltar on Friday (May 1) morning and interacted with Prachanda.According to sources, the two leaders also discussed the current political situation, corona control campaign, and relations between the two countries. During the meeting with Prachanda, Yanqui also inquired about the political situation in Nepal. According to sources, Yanqui had expressed hope that the NCP would remain united despite the dispute.

She took assurance from Prachanda that even if they had to change the PM or the party president, they will not split the party and remain united. Chinese President Xi Jinping also held a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on April 27.

Sources said that the northern neighbour has increased its manoeuvring soon after the KP Oli-led government brought two ordinances. Since after the withdrawal of ordinances, PM Oli has met President Bhandari twice at her residence. Meanwhile, Oli is also holding consultation with Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana.

Prachanda and NCP senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal are determined on ousting PM Oli after he brought these ordinances in an effort to secure his position as the Prime Minister. However, the situation became a little bit normal when Oli proposed to make Bamdev Gautam the new PM after the corona pandemic and MK Nepal the third Chairman of the party in the recently held secretariat meeting. It is now believed that the necessary decision will be taken in the next meeting happening today evening.

At a time when the Himalayan nation is fighting with the corona pandemic, the growing political strife within the ruling NCP remains a concern.