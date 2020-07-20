China-India border dispute: drones prove their worth at high altitude

SOURCE: SCMP

As China and India work to resolve their border dispute in the Himalayas, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are playing an increasingly important role in the dispute. The Indian government said on Wednesday it planned to buy more Heron drones from Israel, while the US Predator B is also on its shopping list, according to Indian media reports.

Meanwhile, China has already widely used UAVs during the months-long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the two countries. Earlier this month, Beijing released images of Indian troop activity in the Galwan Valley – one of the dispute hotspots – which were likely taken by drones.

“Drones can easily access places that are inaccessible for humans, and monitor important sites that are too hard to patrol,” military analyst Zhou Chenming said.“And India has shown it at a disadvantage in both the quality and quantity of its drones.”