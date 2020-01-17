China fails in its bid to rake up General Manoj Naravane’s remark at UNSC

SOURCE: ET

China, at Pakistan’s behest, is learnt to have brought up Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s recent remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at the UN Security Council meet on Wednesday, in its failed attempt to build a case that India was preparing a military action against its western neighbour.

After taking charge last week, Naravane had said: “As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants that area should also belong to us, if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it.” This soon became part of a new Sino-Pak strategy to not focus on Article 370 but try and project India as an aggressor so that UNSC could consider the subject under the category of ‘threat to peace and security’.

In August last year, China had raised the subject as a matter of law, arguing that withdrawal of Article 370 altered the legal status of J&K as perceived by the UN. Threat to peace and security along with violation of human rights and international law are the three routes through which China can raise the matter at the UN for the benefit of Pakistan.

Besides Naravane’s remarks, sources said, certain comments of CDS General Bipin Rawat were also used along with claims that ceasefire violations had increased and that the LoC/border fence had been cut at five places. The US is believed to have led the response by asking tough questions of China on why would India want to cut a fence which it built using public funds. Germany, sources said, also was probing of Chinese claims based on the information provided by Pakistan. It was apparently demonstrated that verified ceasefire violations of the past two months, which Pakistan itself had reported to the UNMOGIP, were lesser than the previous months. The data was used effectively by other countries supporting India.

The UK, which had taken India by surprise last year by trying to be neutral, came out strongly in India’s favour, sources said. China is also believed to have relied on reports that India had moved Brahmos missiles closer to the border and conducted some tests in a bid to threaten Pakistan. These too were refuted, especially on any allusion to nuclear provocation given that both countries had recently exchanged a list of their nuclear installations.

Russia, it’s learnt, was a bit subdued in the discussions, which India believes is an indication of growing Chinese pressure on Moscow. Eventually, it was agreed that sufficient bilateral channels exist between India and Pakistan to resolve any misconceptions rather than have the UNSC intervene. Meanwhile, New Delhi is preparing to face the next diplomatic challenge at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council within the next two months.