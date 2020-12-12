China establishing hegemony in Indo-Pacific, like-minded partners need to build deterrence: CDS Rawat

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has urged all the like-minded partners to build ‘dissuasive deterrence’ against China as it plans to establish hegemony in Indo-Pacific.

CDS Rawat gave this statement while delivering a keynote address at the Global Dialogue Security Summit. In recent years, China’s economy and military rise coupled with competition to increase the influence in the region has attracted a great deal of interest, said CDS Rawat adding that there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions right now.

‘Geostrategic competition in the Indo-Pacific’

Calling technology in the military field a means of deterrence not a source of destruction, the CDS said that the approach to security needs to shift from unilateral to the multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify future.

“Most of the countries in the region are seeking to reap the economic dividends through improved connectivity and harnessing blue economy for which infrastructure is a pre-requisite. Residents’ powers and extra-regional power have shown a renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence,” ANI quoted General Rawat as saying.

Biden failed to mention QUAD, Indo-Pacific in his recent op-ed

He also said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states.

In 2018, the U.S. military had renamed its Pacific Command the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Suspicious of this move, China’s state media has been urging US President-elect Joe Biden to replace “Indo-Pacific” with “Asia-Pacific”.

Biden has even failed to mention QUAD before or after the US Presidential elections.

In an op-ed published recently in the Atlantic magazine, Biden praised retired General Lloyd Austin, who will be the nation’s first Black defense chief but failed to mention China or Indo-Pacific.