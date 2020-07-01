China deploys more troops on Ladakh border, Indian Army gears up for prolonged conflict

SOURCE: India Today

China has deployed two divisions of its mechanised forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh sector and despite the ongoing talks, there has been no thinning down of its troop strength in the region that is now at the centre of a bitter dispute with India.

The Indian security forces are also keep a hawk eye on the movement of Chinese troops in the rear positions in Tibet and Xinjiang province where an additional 10,000 troops have been conducting exercises for some time. “Along with the 20,000 troops deployed at our borders, the Chinese also have an extra division of troops ready in the Northern Xinjiang province who can be brought to the Indian positions within 48 hours,” top government sources told Aajtak and India Today TV.

India will now have to keep an eye on these additional troop movements as it casts a doubt on the intention of the Chinese military, said sources.

India has also deployed at least two additional infantry divisions to counter the Chinese activities in the region, the sources said. India is also preparing its troops for the long haul deployment by equipping them with extreme weather clothing, the sources said.

Sources also said that India has moved in additional tank and armoured regiments in the Ladakh area to counter the Chinese deployment along the LAC.

The tanks and armoured personnel carriers have been moved right up to the front line where they have been placed opposite the Chinese build up in areas such as Galwan valley and PP-15, the sources said. In the Pangong Tso and finger area, the Indian side has built up to match the Chinese presence there as they have brought in almost brigade-size troops with majority of them occupying strategic heights for area domination.