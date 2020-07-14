China Denies Funerals for Soldiers Killed in India Skirmish: Source

THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT is pressuring the families of soldiers who died in a violent border clash with India in June not to conduct burials and in-person funeral ceremonies in an attempt to cover up an episode that Beijing appears to consider a blunder, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment.The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has told families of those who died in the Galwan Valley clash that they must forgo traditional burial ceremonies and cremate the soldiers’ remains and that any funeral services should be conducted remotely, not in person, a source familiar with the assessment tells U.S. News.

Though the government has used the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus as a pretext, the assessment concludes that the new rules are a part of a deliberate effort by Beijing to undermine public awareness and erase any enduring reminders of the violent clash.

The incident late in the day on June 15 – which each claims the other initiated – followed months of troop movements by both sides in the strategically consequential mountain region of northern India and southwest China. Outrage continues among the population in India at the offensive, which many analysts believe will force New Delhi to shift its careful balance in foreign relations toward closer alignment with the U.S. and its allies.

China reportedly fears that images of gravestones for its fallen soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, could further stoke those sentiments if spread on Chinese or international social media.

“The reality is they don’t want to create martyr soldiers,” says the source, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive material. “So they have banned functions where friends and families can pay their respects for the PLA deceased.”

But concern among Chinese citizens has apparently already spread. The Guardian reported in late June, citing anonymous intelligence officials, that people using Chinese social media were sharing pictures of funeral processions for Indian troops and wondering why their countrymen didn’t receive similar honors.

China has encouraged the practice of cremations and no ceremonies during the pandemic for public health reasons. The intelligence assessment indicates those concerns are separate from Beijing’s interest in downplaying the soldiers’ deaths.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has previously exploited deadly incidents to build strong nationalistic support at home, such as the 2001 collision between a Chinese fighter jet and a U.S. spy plane near the southern Hainan Island or the accidental U.S. bombing in 1999 of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.