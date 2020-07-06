China buying time with border talks, satellite images show PLA helicopter support base near stand-off areas

Continuing with its Sun Tzu-esque deception, China is ramping up infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while holding diplomatic and military-level talks with India. New satellite pictures by Planet Labs and analysis by Sim Tack has revealed that the PLA is developing helicopter support base near stand-off areas.

Posting the images, OSINT handle d-atis said that China’s PLA helicopter bases are capable of supporting the current India-China stand-off and that the new site under construction is just 155 km from Pangong Tso with basic outline resembling what could possibly be a new heliport.

The construction work is going on in Gar County, Rutog County and Pishan County.

New PLA infrastructure shows China’s long-term ambition in the region

Sim Tack, a chief military analyst said: “The buildup of PLA infrastructure in support of helicopter operations demonstrates the long term Chinese ambitions in the region and their capabilities in logistically supporting large deployments in complex terrain.”

Prior to the 1962 Sino-India war, the Chinese maintained that any dispute with India should be resolved through diplomatic means.

Any dispute should be resolved by peaceful diplomatic measures: China before 1962 war

General J. J. Singh, who served as the 21st Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, in his book ‘The McMahon Line: A Century of Discord’ writes: “The Chinese were systematically preparing their army and civilian administrative machinery to achieve their national objective. And, while the preparation for armed conflict – the gradual and unobtrusive build-up of troops, weapons systems, munitions, construction of roads and logistics infrastructure – were taking place, the leadership of China kept sending signals to the Indians that the dispute could be resolved by peaceful diplomatic measures.”

He further writes that these “deliberate acts of deception” by the Chinese succeeded in making the “Indian leadership, the country’s intelligence agencies and diplomats, and a few politically influenced high-level military leaders believe that skirmishes along the disputed areas could take place but an all-out war was a remote possibility.”

He also said that the Chinese were also successful in misleading the international community “to a large extent.”