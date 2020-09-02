China again engaged in provocative action on August 31, India’s timely action prevented attempts to unilaterally alter status quo: MEA

India on Tuesday stated that China had yet again engaged in provocative action on August 31 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts of the Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo.

Srivastava also highlighted that the actions and behaviour of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the Line of Control (LAC) has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquillity on the border. “Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives,” he added.

He stated, “As you aware, India and China have been closely engaged through diplomatic and military channels over the past three months to resolve the situation along the India-China border. It would also be recalled that earlier the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives had agreed that the situation should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters and ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocol.

The MEA Spokesperson added that the Chinese side has violated this understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of August 29-30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake. “As stated yesterday (Monday) by the Indian Army, the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity. Furthermore, yesterday on 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo.”

“We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue. In this context, we expect the Chinese side to sincerely abide by the understanding reached earlier and earnestly work with India to resolve the situation and to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he added.