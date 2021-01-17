‘China actions reaction to border infra boost’

In a long meeting of MEA’s consultative committee on Friday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla answered questions on India’s China strategy saying Chinese actions seemed reaction to a boost to border infrastructure post-2014, after Congress member Rahul Gandhi called for a clear strategy to deal with global challenges.



Rahul led the opposition charge against the government, demanding a “clear and concrete” strategy rather than a “laundry list” of government achievements during the threeand-half-hour meeting where, sources said, Jaishankar answered questions for over a couple of hours and Shringla gave a detailed presentation. Jaishankar said China’s actions of sudden military build-up in eastern Ladakh had undermined peace.

The government’s strategy at present was to hold the line militarily on the border areas and support the armed forces in their efforts. He stressed the real problem with China was rapid growth of India’s border infrastructure efforts, adding this had been slow until 2014 (when UPA ceded power to NDA). Since then, the government had trebled the infrastructure budget and quadrupled the pace of implementation, the minister said, according to sources.



Gandhi questioned whether the government had a strategy that could be “summarised in three sentences”. More specifically, he asked, what India would do to counter a situation where Chinese strategy moves from the maritime to the terrestrial, where the old Silk Road is changed into a land route that links China to Europe (BRI) and through Pakistan (CPEC) to the Gulf in order to diminish India’s centrality. He also asked whether India had a strategy to deal with a more “bipolar” (read the US versus China ) world.

Jaishankar replied that India’s strategy on the BRI and connectivity had been made clear from the first BRI Forum in 2017. India’s position was now echoed by many other countries in the world, he said. India, he added, is working to creating a more multi-polar world, of which the first step would be to create a multi-polar Asia. Rahul said he wanted the minutes to be circulated in advance. Jaishankar said in previous years the minutes used to be circulated, but the practice had been stopped by Pranab Mukherjee when he was foreign minister, for security reasons.