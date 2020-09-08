China accuses India of capturing imaginary Shen-pao Mountain along LAC

| By

SOURCE: Biharprabha.Com

China has accused India of crossing the LAC near an imaginary Shen-pao mountain. The Chinese Communist party mouthpiece Global Times posted the following tweet, at around 12 AM in the midnight.

The #Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday, #PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson revealed. Source

In a subsequent tweet, it was said

“Chinese border defense troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the #Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, said the spokesperson.”

Everything seems usual, except that no one has ever heard of this Shen-pao mountain. A Google search also didn’t reveal any result. Several Defense Experts were surprised at China’s nomenclature. However the suspense doesn’t end here. A subsequent press release from PLA Western Theatre Command spoke about the shore of God Pao mountain where the conflict took place.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was Shen Pao or God Pao mountain and whether this mountain really exists. Few chinese users on Weibo claimed that the area marked in the image below was so called Shen-Pao mountain.

Shen Baozhen (1820–1879), also known as Shen Pao-chen, was an official during the Qing dynasty, which ruled China till early 20th century.

It is possible that the communist China could use it as excuse to launch fresh assault on India. Last week, it apprehended 5 Indian porters from Arunachal Pradesh, but Chinese officials have consistently refused to comment on it.

If the claims made by China about warning shots being fired is true, this could be the First incident of firing at the LAC between India and China in last 45 years. The Last incident of firing at LAC between India & China was on 20th October 1975 when Chinese crossed LAC and ambushed Indian border patrol that killed 4 Indian troops of Assam Rifles in Tulung La of Arunachal Pradesh.

There has been no official response from Indian Defense establishment, as of now.