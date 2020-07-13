Chhattisgarh: Maoist dump unearthed, huge cache of ammunition seized

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Chhattisgarh Police in the Maoist-affected Rajnandgaon district on Monday unearthed an ammunition dump and recovered a huge cache – 12 radio sets, six detonators, and materials used for making explosives. “Based on information from the injured Maoist commander Umesh Uike alias David, a joint team of the district police force carried out search operations and seized 975 live ammunition (bullets), several wireless walkie-talkie sets, detonators, wires and literature from the dumps at four different locations in the forested terrain between Ghobedalli and Chuipani”, said the Rajnandgaon Police.

David, who hailed from Gadchiroli and was actively engaged as commander in Maoist armed wing platoon number-1, was injured in an encounter on June 30. He was later interrogated by the police and based on his inputs the search operations were carried out.

Usually, the Maoists use such dumps for the temporary storage of arms, ammunition, and the materials used for making explosives in areas where they plan to execute their attack.

Following the massive haul, the forces will further chalk-out major search operation in the region to hunt down the suspected presence of Maoists in the region, a senior police officer said.