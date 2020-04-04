Chennai: Stanley hospital deploys robots to deliver medicines to COVID-19 patients

In a bid to curtail direct contact with people infected by the coronavirus and help avoid spread of the disease, robots have been deployed to serve food and medicines to patients in isolated wards at Tamil Nadu‘s government-run Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited the hospital on Friday and inspected the functions of “robotic nurses” deployed in coronavirus wards. In a demonstration for the minister, the robot (which has an insignia that “I can talk”) carried a jar of water, a tumbler and a bottle of hand sanitiser to a predetermined spot.

Stanley hospital, one of the oldest in the city, is also among the designated facilities for treatment of COVID- 19 patients. Tamil Nadu reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the number of positive cases in the state to 411.