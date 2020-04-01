Charsi Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims PM Modi apologised for lock down, Pak media corrects him

Pakistan media has called out their Prime Minister — Imran Khan — for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the people of India for imposing a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. PM Khan addressed the people of Pakistan on Monday, talking about why he thinks a nationwide lockdown in Pakistan is a bad idea.

During his address (from 3.23 – 3.47 minutes in the video below) Khan claimed that PM Modi announced a complete lockdown in India a few days ago but had to apologise to the people for imposing a lockdown without giving it much thought.

The truth is that PM Modi, who had on March 24, 2020, announced a ‘complete lockdown’ of the nation for a period of three weeks, starting March 25, 2020, apologised to the people of India for the inconvenience and hardship the lockdown caused them and not for the lockdown itself.

PM Modi, while addressing the nation in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last Sunday, reiterated that the lockdown was a necessary step to control the spread of Covid-19, and that there is no alternative. Modi said that in a country like India, with a population of over 130 crore, there is no other way to fight Covid-19 other than imposing a lockdown.

Nowhere in his address did Modi apologise to the people for imposing the lockdown itself. He did not say it was not a thoughtful decision either.Pakistan media house Geo News called out Khan’s false claim about Modi’s apology. In a show they aired, Geo News fact-checked PM Khan’s false claim and said Modi apologised for the inconvenience and hardship caused due to the lockdown, and not for the lockdown itself, and that Modi never said the lockdown imposition was not a thoughtful decision.