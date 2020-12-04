Char Dham road width: Wider roads required to transport weapons, heavy equipment along border, say Army personnel, support def min request to SC

Reacting to the issue of whether the Char Dham all-weather road being built in the Uttarakhand hills should have a width of 7m in border areas (instead of 5.5m) — as requested by the defence ministry in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday — defence experts and former Army officers told TOI that they supported the defence ministry’s contention as “building wider roads is essential in maintaining the security of the border.”

They alleged that “maintaining a proper network of roads in the border areas is required for not just smooth transfer of troops and equipment but also providing relief to the soldiers posted in the challenging terrains.”

As reported by TOI earlier, the issue of the road’s width has been a contentious one. In September, the Supreme Court, based on recommendations of a minority group of the high-powered committee (HPC) constituted by the court to monitor the Char Dham road project, had decided that the road width should be kept at 5.5m. This, the SC held, was in accordance with a March 2018 circular issued by the ministry of road transport and highways which specified the guidelines for road construction in hilly areas of the country.

The Centre and the state government however remained in favour of the width being increased. On Wednesday, when the defence ministry submitted its affidavit urging the court to review its earlier decision, citing the requirements of the Army in border areas, members of the HPC’s minority group including its chairman Ravi Chopra (who had opposed the other members of the committee that supported the government’s stance of a wider road) expressed surprise at the defence ministry’s request, saying that the ministry had been kept in the loop all along while deciding the width of the road. Members of the HPC said that based on the ground situation in the hills, and the vulnerability of the Himalayan slopes, they felt that “during any defence emergency, it is far safer to have a narrower road that will stay reliably open than a wide road that is frequently and unpredictably blocked due to landslides.”



However, defence personnel cited the changing situation on the India-China border for having wider roads in border areas. “We know that China is building expressways on its side of the border while we are having difficulties in building highways wide enough to transport guns and equipment. Carrying heavy equipment on a 5.5m wide road is very challenging. Therefore, building proper roads is important for national security especially when China is behaving aggressively,” said an officer who had commanded the Central Command – under which Uttarakhand falls —requesting anonymity.



Another officer said that building quality infrastructure along the border with China should be a priority for the country. “We know that the sensitive environment of the Himalayas has to be taken into account but to deal with an aggressive neighbour who has an operational advantage, we also need quality infrastructure. Therefore, building roads that are wide enough to carry equipment and arsenal has to be taken into account,” the officer added.



Strategic expert Maroof Raza said that in his opinion, “a good road network is always an asset.” “It is not only important for troops to reach the border posts but also to ensure a steady supply of food, fuel and clothing to the troops. Another alternative is to airdrop supplies but that is not always feasible.” The matter of the road width is now likely to be taken up afresh when the HPC convenes again within two weeks as per the directions of the Supreme Court and examines the Centre’s objections.