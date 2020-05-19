CGI NCA-90 AWACS shows what India can achieve being Atamnirbhar

| By

SOURCE: SATYAJEET KUMAR/ FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG / IMAGE COURTESY : HARSHAL PAI

Unofficial Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) of the proposed National Civil Aircraft (NCA-90) to be developed by National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) to produce India’s home-made aircraft for its regional aviation market in long-range Fixed AESA Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) will look like if NAL develops NCA-90 in next few years.

NAL had plans to develop a total of seven prototypes to prove the design and demonstrate compliance concerning airworthiness requirements and certification and had plans to rope in other public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

The private sector which has shown interest in the program was HCL, Quest, Infosys, Mahindra, L&T and Tata Group. NAL wanted to use engines from global manufacturers like Pratt & Whitney or General Electric developed commercial engines and avionics suite developed from firms like Rockwell Collins and Diehl Aerospace.

NAL had also proposed to develop a military variant that could be used as a transport aircraft and was able to carry 88 to 100paratroops/passengers or up to 20 tonnes of cargo with a design range suitably configured.

Disclaimer : Articles published under ” MY TAKE ” are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. IDRW.ORG is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDRW.ORG and IDRW.ORG does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. article is for information purposes only and not intended to constitute professional advice .

Article by SATYAJEET KUMAR , cannot be republished Partially or Full without consent from Writer or idrw.org