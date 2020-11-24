‘Centre likely to stop water to Pakistan’: Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

SOURCE: YAHOO

Union Jal Shakti minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that the Central Government is planning to stop water to Pakistan. It is done to send India’s tough message to Pakistan. The Union minister said that Centre is planning to stop water supplies to Pakistan from three eastern rivers allocated to India in the Indus water treaty. He added that the Indian government has been abiding by the treaty even after three continuous wars with Pakistan.

However, under the present condition of alleged Pakistan sponsored terror in parts of the country, India is likely to stop its water supplies to Pakistan in the near future.