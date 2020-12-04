‘Centre actively considering restoration of high speed Internet in J&K’

SOURCE: THE WEEK

The central government is actively considering the restoration of 4G Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir and a decision on the matter will be taken very soon, said BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday.

Islam addressed the media in Srinagar after touring Nagrota in Jammu and Shopian in south Kashmir. He said J&K is an integral part of India and the development of the region has been a dream of its people. The previous governments plundered the resources of this beautiful place, he alleged.

“This (J&K) is a beautiful place in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to its development. The previous governments, however, preferred to build their own assets rather than serving the people,” Islam said.

He claimed that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and other impoverished groups in Shopian told him that the previous governments had done nothing for them.

Targeting leaders of the PDP and the National Conference, Islam said the previous regimes misused the Central funds for personal interests.

Defending the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union territories, the BJP leader claimed that both the regions are now heading towards development.

Islam also revealed that the Centre was working to regularise hundreds of daily wagers.

About the controversial Roshi Act, he said the law was misused by politicians for their own benefit. “A high level investigation is on and big fishes will be caught soon,” he said.

He said the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, an alliance of seven regional parties seeking restoration of Article 370, is unnerved by the BJP’s commitment to completing the Panchayat Raj in J&K.