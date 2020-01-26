Cellphone Services In Kashmir, Snapped For Republic Day, Now Back

SOURCE: NDTV

Cellphone services in Kashmir Valley – switched off since last night – were restored this evening, sources said. The service was snapped on the eve of the Republic Day celebrations as a precautionary measure. While mobile internet services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday, mobile phone connectivity was suspended in the early hours of Sunday.

Cellphone services were restored in Kashmir Valley in October — more than two months after the government ended the special status of the state granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories. It was part of a series of preventive measures taken up to prevent a possible backlash against the government’s move. The measures included the arrest of political leaders, evacuating tourists and posting extra troops.

Internet services on all platforms continued to remain suspended even after cellphone services were restored. It was restored post-midnight on Sunday.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in Kashmir Valley since 2005, when terrorists used a mobile phone to trigger a blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

Among other security measures for the Republic Day is the strengthening of security across Srinagar. Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed across along all the roads leading to the venue of the main official function, the officials said. Security personnel have also been deployed on high-rise buildings to keep vigil.

The city, however, wore a deserted look as most people preferred to stay indoors on a Sunday.