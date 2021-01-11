CDS Gen Rawat visits Ladakh sector to gauge situation at LAC

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Amid the ongoing conflict with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to Ladakh sector on Monday where he would be briefed on the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the top commanders of the Leh-based ‘Fire and Fury Corps’.

The visit of the seniormost military officer in the country to the Ladakh area is coming at a time when India and China are locked in a military conflict over aggression shown by the Chinese in April-May timeframe this year.

General Rawat is in Leh and would be briefed on the operational readiness and other preparations of the fighting formations deployed there, Army sources told ANI.

General Rawat is also expected to meet troops from other forces also during the visit.

Earlier on January 3, General Rawat had visited Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed along the Subansiri valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, he had also visited forward air bases in Eastern Sector including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.