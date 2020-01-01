CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why

| By

SOURCE: HT

General Bipin Rawat, who took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday, said that his head was feeling lighter, referring to the gurkha hat he used to wear as army chief being replaced by the peak cap that is part of his new uniform.

Appearing in the olive green uniform specifically designed for the newly-created post, General Rawat said, “my head is feeling lighter because I have had to take off the so-called angled gurkha hat which I have been wearing for 41 years. I have come back to the peak because this peak cap that I am wearing is to say that we are now neutral. The CDS will remain neutral. He will remain neutral to all the three services, within his own service. Therefore my head is feeling lighter.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the Army gave details about the olive green uniform which ‘represents the parent service – in this case the army – but will have all components of the three services’.The insignia of the CDS draws emblematic elements from all the three services of the armed forces, two swords (Army), an eagle (signifying the Indian Air Force), and an anchor (Navy) and the State emblem of Ashok Chakra, encompassed by what appears to be a laurel.

The cap of the Chief of Defence Staff is different with badges and accomplishments to represent the three services.

In place of baton on the shoulder to signify the ranks, there is a maroon patch with anchor, sword and eagle representing all three services.

The service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is but the uniform will not have a lanyard.

The Chief of Defence Staff’s residence would be at 3, Kamraj Marg.

On Wednesday morning, after inspecting a guard of honour in New Delhi, Gen Rawat said that the CDS has its task cutout .

“The CDS has a task cut out: To make all three services work in a cohesive manner. We will work as team,” he said.

“As team, we will work towards a goal where 1+1+1 is either five or seven, and not three. What I mean is, the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more. And we have to achieve that through integration,” Gen Rawat added.

The CDS will also have to focus on better utilisation of resources and joint training, General Rawat said.