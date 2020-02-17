CDS Gen Bipin Rawat announces plan to create Peninsula Command

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat today said there are plans to create a Peninsula Command with Navy’s Eastern and Western Command under it. Talking to media in New Delhi today, General Rawat said India is looking at setting up two to five theatre commands. He said Air Defence command will be rolled out by beginning of next year and peninsula command will be rolled out soon. He also said that India may have a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre but the shape would be finalised later. He added that India is also working on separate joint commands for logistics and training.

He informed that a study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks. General Bipin Rawat added that the shape of different theatre commands would be clear after the studies to be ordered in this regard are completed. He said India is looking at overseas bases for logistics.