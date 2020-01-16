CDS Bipin Rawat calls for global action against terrorism, diplomatic isolation of Pakistan

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In yet another warning to Pakistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that diplomatic isolation of any country sponsoring terrorism is very important as he called for collective action to tackle the global menace. “The future of terrorism is going to be as dirty as conventional combat. Terrorism is here to stay, so long as there are states who are sponsoring it,” General Rawat said. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, CDS Rawat said that terrorism will not end till the time there are countries which provide funding to it.

“War on terror will continue, and we will have to live with it until we get to the root of it,” CDS Rawat added, saying that ”the best remedy to put an end to it is diplomatic isolation.”

Gen Rawat was speaking along with other world leaders at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue organised by India`s influential think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Calling for strict action against countries harbouring terror operators, General Rawat said, ”We’ve to bring an end to terrorism and that can only happen the way Americans started after 9/11, they said let’s go on a spree on the global war on terror. To do that you have to isolate the terrorists, anybody who is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task.”

“We need to isolate terrorism – you cannot have countries which are partnering with you in the global war on terror with you and are yet sponsoring proxies and terrorism. For this, international messaging has to go – like blacklisting in FATF – it was a good measure,” General Rawat said.