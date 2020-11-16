CCP linked Professor boosts of using Direct Energy weapons on Indian Troops at Pangong Lake area

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

In a shocking revelation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) expert, Professor Jin Canrong has said that PLA troops used directed energy weapon on Indian Troops at Pangong Tso Lake. Professor Jin Canrong is an expert in the Chinese Communist Regime. He is also the Dean of the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China.

During an interaction on November 11th 2020 in a Television program, he revealed that China has mastered the ‘Microwave Weapons Technology.’ He eventually revealed that the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China attacked Indian troops with directed energy weapons at Pangong Tso Lake area.

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including laser, microwaves, and particle beams. Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.

Canrong has been seen in the video boosting how Direct Energy weapons were used by PLA Troops against Indian troops that had occupied a mountain and since firearms were forbidden to be used , PLA decided to use Direct Energy weapons on the Mountain range and claimed that within 15 minutes , many Indian soldiers were seen throwing up and vacating the mountain top.

Video was posted by Jennifer Zeng, a Known critic of the People’s Republic of China with English subtitle of the translations on her Twitter Handle.

idrw.org could not independently verify this report at this point of time.

