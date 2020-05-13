CAPF Canteens To Sell Only Indigenous Products From June 1

SOURCE: OUTLOOK INDIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1.

A Home Ministry statement said that the 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will only use indigenous products. The announcement comes a day after the Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, said that it was the time to “make India self-sufficient in every way” and that every Indian should buy and promote local goods.

Referring to Modi’s appeal Home Minister Amit Shah said this will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in future. In a series of tweets, Shah said that the decison was in line with PM Modi’s call for making India self-reliant and promoting local products.

He also appealed to the people “to make maximum use of the indigenous products and encourage others to do the same.” “If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” he said.

He said while the local brands helped the country in the times of crisis, “we should pledge to use more and more local products and make our local global”. The CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.