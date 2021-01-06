Canadian Conservative MP Ramandeep Brar flouts visa norms, visits protesting farmers at Delhi border

Despite India’s stern warning, one of the India-origin Canadian politician Ramandeep Brar, on January 2 had met the farmers who have been protesting against the newly-passed agriculture laws. Brar also tweeted some pictures of him posing with the agitating kisans.

Speaking to Times Now, Brar said that there was nothing wrong on his visit to the protest site. He said there was no need for official permission to attend the protest site as many international journalists were also covering the agitation.

On the issue of visa, the Canadian politician said that how does it matter on which visa he was travelling to India. While justifying his meet with the farmers, Brar stated that earlier Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also raised concern over the farmers’ protest in India.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had backed farmers who are protesting in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests. Besides Trudeau, some Canada cabinet ministers and members of Parliament had also commented on farmers’ protest.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning, and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that’s the reality for many of you,” Trudeau had said.

Reacting to Canada’s interference in country’s internal matters, India had warned Canada of serious damage to bilateral ties over Trudeau’s remarks.

The government had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs and told that the comments of the Canadian politicians “constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” a statement issued by the government had warned.

The MEA had said the comments by the Canadian leaders have encouraged “gatherings of extremist activities” in front of the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada.

Thousand of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi since November 26. The government and the Kisan representatives have held several rounds of talks but failed to reach a consensus.

Farmers protesting against the new central agriculture laws have announced to organise a tractor march on January 7 from all protest sites — Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border) — the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP).

The seventh round of talks between protesting farmers and the government ended inconclusively on January 4. The next round of talks is expected to be held on January 8.

The Kisans are agitating against Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.