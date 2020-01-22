Can India and Indonesia team up to counter China in the Indo-Pacific?

| By

SOURCE: SCMP

No Indonesian president wants to wake up and find Chinese illegal fishing vessels flanked by the Chinese coastguard around the Natuna Islands at the edges of the South China Sea. But last month, about 63 Chinese vessels made incursions into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the north of the country, claiming “traditional fishing rights” as the basis for their presence.

In a scene that harked back to 2016, when President Joko Widodo held a cabinet meeting aboard a warship off the Natuna Islands during his first term, the leader travelled to the area on January 8 and stridently declared his country would not cede sovereignty to any actor. China’s ambassador to Indonesia attempted to ease tensions on Thursday by saying he was confident both sides could “properly manage the situation” but with no consequences for China, the conclusion one would draw is that even Southeast Asia’s largest state can be pushed around.

This perception puts Widodo, better known as Jokowi, at risk of looking weak in his second, and final, term. And while plans are underway to mobilise 500 fishing vessels around the Natuna Islands to demonstrate the country’s sovereignty over the area, it is doubtful that this kind of deterrence will be successful or that it can be a viable long-term strategy.

The Jokowi administration must look to enduring, non-militarised solutions. In other words, Indonesia must try something new. One option is for Jakarta to lead on strengthening norms of behaviour in the Indo-Pacific. The term is more of a strategic construct rather than referring to a specific geographic area, but it describes a region linked by predominantly seaborne trade and marked by the rise of increasingly maritime China and India.

Codes of conduct are needed to govern the seas of the Indo-Pacific, which at the moment does not have agreements on norms or an institution that brings together member states such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).In his first term, Widodo promoted Indonesia as a key node of global maritime trade and created expectations that it would also champion territorial integrity in the seas. This has not substantially materialised, but it is not too late for the president to spearhead a regime of maritime security norms in the Indo-Pacific. However, it is a tall order for Indonesia to do this on its own, and this is where India can come in.

A partnership between India and Indonesia would result in a strong, united front. By virtue of their locations, economic and population sizes, both are natural, emerging leaders in the Indo-Pacific. Their status as non-US allies and traditionally non-aligned states gives them greater legitimacy at the helm than other contenders such as the US, China or Japan. Indonesia and India have grown closer in recent years, enabled by personal affinity between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Widodo.

This week at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and security, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India had become a “shaper and decider rather than an abstainer” in international affairs. In the Indian Ocean alone, he said his country had 16 white shipping agreements, conducted seven major HADR operations, extended lines of credit to 11 countries, trained over 1,000 troops, has military training teams in 11 countries, and conducted hydrographic training with five neighbours.

India’s focus on the Indian Ocean is also driven by its quest to balance China’s increasing maritime influence, as it grows more active in the area with a military base in Djibouti and infrastructure investment in Sri Lanka. In response, New Delhi has constructed a deep-sea port in Indonesia’s far west, close to its Andaman and Nicobar Islands.Another benefit of partnering with India, which is expanding its naval and coastguard fleet, is that it will boost Indonesia’s constrained maritime capability.

NEXT STEPS

So how to start? A high priority is strengthening areas of shared concern, such as illegal fishing and piracy, through coastguard cooperation. Nilanthi Samaranayake, an Indian Ocean security analyst, also suggests promoting navy-to-navy activities.