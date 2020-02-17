Can develop any Artillery Gun for Indian Army: Baba Kalyani

Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd in a recent interview has said that the company now has reached in the pinnacle of technology development for the Artillery Guns in the country that it can develop any Artillery Gun system demanded by Indian Army in a very short time while confirming the development of new MArG Extended Range 155mm/52 cal Ultra-Light Howitzer which was showcased for the first time at DefExpo 2020.

Kalyani confirmed that the MArG 155mm/52 cal ULH is ready for internal firing trials from June onwards and it weights under 8 tonnes and has a effective range of 41km . A new 3.7 tonnes 155mm/39 cal ULH is under development which is lighter than the 4.2 tonnes M777 howitzer already inducted in the Indian Army.

Kalyani also praised the Indian Army and government for providing the company ammunition and access to the firing range to test their guns and said that many guns have been developed on the feedback of the Indian Army and some by the company after looking at possible future requirements.

As per media reports many countries have expressed interest in the Kalyani developed Artillery Gun systems and later this year, Bharat 52, a 155 mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer and Garuda-V2 towed howitzers will go to Saudi Arabia for product demonstration trial and if it impresses Saudi’s then orders may follow.

